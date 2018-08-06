Man denies wounding charge and possessing a knife after alleged stabbing

A 38-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent and to possessing a knife after an alleged stabbing.

Derby Crown Court heard today, Monday, August 6, how Mark Hill, of Princess Street, in Brimington, Chesterfield, allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man on July 5, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Police stated at the time that a 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to hospital by ambulance.

Mr Hill was originally charged with attempted murder but the court has accepted an alternative not guilty plea to a lesser charge of wounding with intent and to possessing a knife.

The accused was remanded in custody until a trial on December 10.