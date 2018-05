A man has died after a crash on a Derbyshire road.

The 51-year-old's Honda CRV car left the A6096 Dale Road at the junction with Moor Lane while he was travelling between Ilkeston and Spondon.

The collision happened at around 5.10am on Bank Holiday Monday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "If you witnessed the incident - and in particular if you may have dash cam footage - please contact DC Richard Howiss on 101, quoting reference 18000206712."