A 22-year-old man has been charged after a stabbing in Stapleford in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Pasture Road at around 1am.

A man is now recovering after suffering wounds to his leg which are not believed to be life threatening.

Dexter Atkinson, of Gibbons Drive in Stapleford, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm yesterday and subsequently charged.

He's due before Nottingham Magistrates' today.