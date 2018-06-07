Man found outside Ilkeston B&M in hospital with ‘serious injuries’

An assaulted man who was left with serious injuries in Ilkeston remains in hospital and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a 58-year old man was discovered lying injured by a telephone box in the Albion Centre Car Park, near Burr Lane.

“The man, who had been assaulted, was found in the early hours of Monday, June 4. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains, receiving treatment for injuries that are described as serious but not life threatening.

“Another man who was in the area at that time was seen to be heading in direction of Burr Lane. Our officers would like to speak to this man, in connection with this incident.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information which could assist should call DC Mark Sharma on 101 quoting reference number 18000256326.