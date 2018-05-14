Man is fined after he smashed a kitchen window

A man has been fined after he damaged a window at the home of the mother of his child.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, May 3, how Ainsley Jermaine Bailey, 32, of Racecourse Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, punched the window of the property after he had been locked out.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant had been to her house and he had been drinking all day at a friend’s funeral.”

Mrs Haslam added that the defendant had been locked out of the property and he was shouting and banging on windows.

The complainant’s daughter went out to speak him, according to Mrs Haslam, and he punched a kitchen window twice breaking the glass.

Bailey pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident on April 27.

The defendant, who represented himself in court, said he had had an argument with someone in a pub and he had gone to his child’s mum’s address where he was supposed to be staying but they would not let him in.

Magistrates fined bailey £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.