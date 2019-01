Police are investigating after an attack in Sawley left a man with a broken jaw.

The 50-year-old victim was assaulted in the Wilmot Street area sometime between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on January 11.

The man required hospital treatment after the incident and, as well as suffering facial injuries, he also lost a tooth.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 19*17292.