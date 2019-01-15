Man left with fractured jaw and eye socket after a serious assault in Long Eaton

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Long Eaton which left a man with a fractured jaw and eye socket.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was punched and kicked to the head in the town on New Year’s Day.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in relation to the incident.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18*634776 and the name of the officer in the case DC Ryan Hockley, in any correspondence."

Facebook – message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.