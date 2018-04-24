Man must pay £245 after he was caught being drunk-and-disorderly in the street

A booze-fuelled man has been ordered to pay £245 after he was caught by police being drunk and disorderly.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 18 how Lewis Mark Bryce-Ford, 26, of Loundes Road, Unstone, was found by police at Rye Crescent, Danesmoor, shouting at a group of people.

Lyn Bickley, prosecuting, said police were called out on March 31 and found Bryce-Ford shouting at people as he was staggering around.

Bryce-Ford pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The court heard he has previously received three fixed-penalties for being drunk-and-disorderly.

Bryce-Ford said he has apologised to the people involved and he revealed he is seeking help for issues with alcohol and depression.

Magistrates fined Bryce-Ford £130 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.