Man pulled from Ilkeston house fire

A man was evacuated from a house fire in Ilkeston.

Firefighters from Ilkeston, Stockhill and Stapleford rushed to the property on Beauvale Drive on Friday (March 8) afternoon after reports of a kitchen blaze.

A male occupant had already been evacuated and although he is not understood to be seriously hurt, he was treated for smoke inhalation by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters ventilated the property and made it safe before leaving the scene.

