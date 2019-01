Police are appealing for information after a male was assaulted in Ilkeston.

Officers are appealing for information in relation to an assault on a male on East Street, Ilkeston on December 30 at 9.50pm.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The victim was punched to the face causing a split lip. Did you see or hear anything? Please call 101 if so and quote 18000632742.”