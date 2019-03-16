Man’s body found in Erewash Canal

Police have confirmed that a man’s body has been found in the Erewash Canal.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Derby Road, Long Eaton, at 7am this morning to reports of a body being found in the Erewash Canal.

“The body of a man has been recovered and officers are now making enquiries to identify the man and inform his family.

“Anyone who has any information that can assist us in our investigations should call Derbyshire police on the 101 non-emergency number with reference 212-160319.”