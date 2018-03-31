Man smashed limo car window after dispute

A man has been ordered to pay £454.34 in compensation after he smashed a side-window on a stretch limousine with a rolling pin.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 28 how Frank Albert Towers, 56, of Shafton Close, Clay Cross, smashed the window after a dispute with a neighbour.

Towers told police he had been drinking and had become wound-up because he has issues with the neighbour who drives the Spire Taxis’ limo.

He admitted smashing the limo window on Shafton Close because he claimed the son of the neighbour had been abusing him.

Towers pleaded guilty to causing damage after the incident on March 11.

Karl Meakin, defending, said there has been a neighbourhood dispute and Towers has been subjected to abuse. Magistrates ordered Towers to pay £454.34 in compensation.