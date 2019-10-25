Man taken to hospital after crash in Derbyshire town

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a crash in a Derbyshire town.

Derbyshire Police say a man has been taken to hospital following a collision on Tamworth Road, Long Eaton, this morning at around 7.25am.

Tamworth Road Long Eaton

The man, who was driving an Audi A6, was the only person in the vehicle, and is believed to have been in collision with a barrier.

He remains in hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone who can help should contact police, quoting the incident number 152-25102019 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.