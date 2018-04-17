Man was punched in the face and lost consciousness

A 30-year-old man was found lying unconscious by police officers in Nottingham Road at the junction with Ashdale Road, in Ilkeston in the early hours of Sunday, April 15.

Officers found the man just after 2.25am and once he regained consciousness he said that he had been assaulted on his way home from a night out in the town centre.

He was walking alone down Nottingham Road when a man approached him and punched him in the face. He then fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

The man was taken to Royal Derby Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries.

PC Kim Wheldon, said: “We are trying to trace a man who we’d like to talk to in connection with this incident.

“He was seen running down Nottingham Road at around 2.30am and is described as white, 6ft tall and was wearing a black tracksuit.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone else who was in the Nottingham Road area at the time and noticed anything suspicious.

“If you do have any information, please give me a call on 101 quoting reference number 18000169980.”

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.