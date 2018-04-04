Man whose home came under attack from a shooting is caught drink-driving by police

A man whose home came under attack from a shooting was caught the following morning drink-driving while he had been trying to investigate the firearms offence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 4 how Glen Martin, 51, of Highfield Lane, at Newbold, Chesterfield, had driven to police expecting to be detained after he had a heated conversation with someone he suspected was linked to the attack on his home.

But Defence solicitor Steve Brint explained police at St John’s Road station, at Newbold, Chesterfield, decided to breath-test Martin after they claimed they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Mr Brint said: “The night before at about 8.30pm a shotgun was fired through the downstairs and upstairs windows and this is being investigated by police.”

He added that Martin and his wife had to leave the property because it was deemed a crime scene and Martin went to stay with his son and he got there in the early hours and he had a few drinks.

Martin heard a rumour, according to Mr Brint, about someone who may have been responsible for the shooting and the defendant went to see this person and there was a heated conversation and the defendant was told by this person they were calling the police.

Mr Brint explained Martin subsequently decided to drive to St John’s Road police station where he waited outside and told the police who he was and they decided to breathalyse him.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “Police were on mobile patrol when the defendant was observed in his vehicle at that location.

“It was parked up and police found the defendant and he spoke to police and officers received instructions that he required detaining and when they did so they smelled alcohol on his breath.”

Martin failed the roadside breath test, according to Mrs Price, and he later registered 60microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit if 35microgrammes.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after this incident on March 15.

Mr Brint said Martin has had a difficult time after he went into custody in 2014 and he subsequently lost a good income and his mother has also recently passed away.

Magistrates fined Martin £200 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months but this ban can be reduced by 18 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Police launched an investigation last week into a drive-by shooting on Highfield Lane, at Newbold, Chesterfield, after an incident at about 8.30pm, on Wednesday, March 14.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman previously stated that it is thought the shots were fired by someone in a dark-coloured car seen driving away from the property.

Witnesses and anyone with information have been urged to contact Detective Constable Gavin Hooton by quoting reference number 18000118116.

They can also send a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire Constabulary website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Or those with information can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.