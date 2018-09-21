Married Ilkeston dad accused of carrying out ‘an attack of pure evil against a complete stranger’

A married Ilkeston dad accused of raping a woman and trying to murder her is ‘extremely dangerous’ and carried out ‘an attack of pure evil against a complete stranger’, a jury has heard.

Anthony Dealey is on trial at Derby Crown Court accused of the offences against the woman in Ilkeston in November 2017.

This morning, in his closing speech, prosecutor Gordon Aspden, addressed the jury.

He said: “The defendant told the police he had absolutely no physical contact with the victim that night. We submit that there is overwhelming scientific evidence.

“The defence has not given any evidence or called any witnesses to support his alibi.”

The defendant is alleged to have tried to strangle the victim.

Mr Aspden said the defendant ‘went for her neck right from the start’.

He said a pathologist gave evidence to say he had seen fewer injuries on the neck of people who have been killed by strangulation than he did on Dealey’s alleged victim.

Mr Aspden said: “This was a prolonged attack. This was not some fleeting chance encounter. This was prolonged.

“He rendered her unconscious not once but twice. She believed she was dying. She believed she had died.”

Mr Aspden said the defendant was “watching, stalking and following” the woman.

He said: “He was looking for a victim. He was looking for someone vulnerable.”

He said Dealey’s motive for trying to kill her was to silence her.

Mr Aspden said: “He knew that she had seen him and he knew that. He was a married local man with two children and a job.

“He could not leave her alone in a built-up, residential area where she could swiftly raise the alarm.

“He must have believed she was dead or dying.

“It’s just about as callous and wicked as you can possibly imagine. If he did not intend to kill her then why has he never said that to anyone? He did not say that to police when they came to his home, arrested him or during the four interviews.”

He said the defendant had an opportunity at the trial to “come clean to say yes, I did attack her, but I did not try to kill her”.

Mr Aspden said: “The ugly truth here is this extremely dangerous man chose to carry out an attack of pure evil against a completely innocent stranger.

“It’s an act of desolating wickedness.”

Defence barrister Martin Elwick also gave a closing speech.

He said the woman suffered a “ghastly ordeal”.

He quoted to the jury evidence from earlier in the trial which said to bring about death by strangling, somebody would have to carry out the act for a number of minutes.

Mr Elwick said: “She did not die thankfully, which must mean he did not strangle her for a number of minutes, otherwise he would be facing an allegation of murder.”

He urged the jury not to allow emotion to get in the way of “what actually happened”.

He said: “(The attacker) rendered her unconscious but he did not kill her.”

Dealey, 43, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, who worked at Spondon aerospace company Accrofab, denies rape, attempted murder, assault by penetration and robbery.

- This report first appeared on Derbyshire Live.