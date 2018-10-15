Meet the playful pets who have captured hearts in Derbyshire

Here’s the latest in our run of cute pet photos and stories.

Kerry Wheatley wanted to share tales of her four-month-old pup Bandit (pictured) who is a big hit with pupils at Chaucer Junior School in Ilkeston where Kerry has run the gardening club for 16 years.

She said: “Bandit is just so adorable, everyone’s falling for him. He is a lovely little boy and full of fun. He has already been to some community events, Cotmanhay’s Party in the Park and the Autumn Food and Drink Festival in Ilkeston Rugby Club.”

Jenny Beresford, of Matlock, sent in photos of her family’s pets, Minnie and Cooper. She said: “Minnie is a four-year-old springer spaniel with the most loving temperament, she is so caring and gentle and the best pet we could ask for our children.

“Cooper is a fourteen-week-old cocker spaniel. He is a very bubbly puppy; his hobbies at the moment are chewing shoes, furniture and wallpaper but his favourite is having a nice cuddle with his adoptive mum Minnie.”

Belinda Fathers, who lives in Newthorpe, Eastwood, shared her favourite photo of her pet Misty when she was an adorable kitten. Now three years old, the photo shows that Misty has grown into a beautiful cat.

