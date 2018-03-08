Mentally-ill woman damaged two cars after she had downed a bottle of vodka

A woman who consumed a cocktail of psychoactive medicine and a bottle of vodka vandalised a neighbour’s car after she claimed he had been making too much noise.

Emily Clark, 26, of Honeycroft Close, Belper, caused £400 of damage to neighbour Richard Bland’s Citroen Xsara, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Wednesday, March 7.

She also damaged the wing mirror of an Audi A3 Sport car, according to prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop, which was parked on the road.

Mrs Allsop added: “Neighbours saw her shouting and walking in the street and she appeared to be under the influence of something.

“She returned home and kicked her own front door. Mr Bland said she picked items off the floor and threw them at the windscreen of his vehicle causing £400 of damage.”

Mrs Allsop said that the parked Audi A3 Sport also suffered damage to a wing mirror valued at £200 after the incident.

Clark said she could not remember what had happened after she had taken an anti-psychotic tablet and had been drinking heavily and she could only remember waking up in the police station.

The defendant claimed the next door neighbour had a noise box fitted and it hurts her ears and she had asked him to remove it and this explained why she had attacked Mr Bland’s vehicle.

However, Clark told police she could not understand why she had attacked the other vehicle.

Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of causing damage after the incident on February 17.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Clark suffers with mental health issues and she has suffered in the past from an abusive relationship and has suffered with traumatic child custody issues.

He explained that she had been very upset and felt life was not worth living and she took her medicine and drank a bottle of vodka.

Magistrates sentenced Clark to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £600 compensation.