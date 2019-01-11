Missing Derbyshire teenager responds to police appeal by saying: "I'm good"

A missing Derbyshire teenager has responded to a police appeal to find him by saying: "I'm good."

On Thursday Derbyshire police put on an appeal for 17-year-old Kyah Hammond, of Long Eaton, who has not been seen since January 4.

Responding to the appeal, a Facebook profile in the name of Kyah Hammond posted "I'm good" on Derbyshire police's Facebook page.

Derbyshire police replied: "Hi Kyah, could you please make contact with us as an officer will need to confirm you are safe. Please call us on 101 or send us a private message via this page."

Other people commented to encourage Kyah to contact his family or the police.

One woman said: "It ain’t funny.... his mum's worried sick."

Another posted: "No really a laughing matter is it his family are all worried sick."

Another added: "All these comments saying calm down he’s ‘chillin’ ?? Come on!? He’s wasting police time when they could be finding someone who is actually lost. I feel like he needs to let people know where he is now. I thought police could track where things were posted from? "

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We are still looking for the missing person Kyah Hammond.

“We tried to contact him on Facebook after he commented on our post but we have not been in touch with him since.

“As investigations are ongoing, we would urge him or anyone who knows his whereabouts to get in touch with us on 101.”