More than 11,000 children to receive school place offers

Derbyshire County Council today (Monday, April 16) made offers of places to more than 11,000 children.

Of those parents who applied by the closing date, 94.5 per cent are due to be offered their first choice school. Overall, 99.1 per cent have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

And of those who applied for a junior place by the deadline, 97 per cent will be offered a place at their first preference school and 98.4 per cent will be offered a place at one of their 3 preferred schools.

Cabinet Member for Young People, Coun Alex Dale, said: “We’re pleased that so many families have got their first choice school and I’d like to thank everyone who applied within the deadline.

“Our school admissions and transport team have done another fantastic job of processing more than 11,000 applications and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work.

“If you haven’t applied for your child’s primary school place please get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

The small number of parents who have not been offered a place at their preferred school have the right of appeal to an independent panel. Information on how to appeal is available online by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions.

Alternatively parents can get information from our admissions and transport team by calling 01629 537479.

This year 99.9 per cent of parents in Derbyshire applied for their child’s primary school place online.

Parents who provided an email address were due to receive an email about their child’s place after 9.30am on this morning. Or parents can log on to www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions using their user ID.

The council will post out letters to parents who didn’t provide an email address.

Anyone who hasn’t already made an application should do so urgently by using the late application facility at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions or Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190 between 8am and 8pm on weekdays (9.30am and 4pm on Saturday).

Paper application forms are also available from the school admissions and transport team on 01629 537479.