More than 5,500 vehicle crimes in Derbyshire last year

More than 5,500 vehicle crimes were reported by Derbyshire Constabulary in 2018.
Fifteen vehicle crimes were committed every day in Derbyshire last year, figures show.

According to Click4Reg.co.uk, 5,536 vehicle crimes were reported by Derbyshire Constabulary in 2018, representing a 14 per cent decrease on the previous year.

The Metropolitan Police recorded the highest number of vehicle crimes in 2018 - at an astonishing 113,014.

Elie Fakhoury, managing director of Click4Reg.co.uk, said: "It's unfortunate as many car owners spend a tonne of time and money on maintaining all aspects of their vehicle to ensure it runs effortlessly and is road-worthy.

"With the overall number of vehicle offences increasing from the prior year, it's a crime which is really impacting drivers."

There are plenty of ways to deter future vehicle offences using a few simple tips, including parking facing a wall to prevent a quick getaway, trying to park in areas with lots of footfall, making sure valuables are out of plain sight and double checking doors and windows.

Ellie added: "Individuals can take a range of cost-effective measures to protect their vehicle from the threat of lurking criminals.

"Overall, better caution and attention from the public can go a very long way in drastically reducing the amount of vehicle crimes across England and Wales."

Click4Reg.co.uk obtained the figures from data.police.uk