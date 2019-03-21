More than half a million people have signed a petition to 'cancel Brexit' by revoking Article 50.

The online petition saw a spike in numbers following Prime Minister Theresa May's speech in Downing Street last night- and support is still growing.

The volume of people visiting the petition is thought to be so high that the Government website keeps crashing.

Margaret Anne Newsome Georgiadou started the petition. She said: "The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is 'the will of the people'.

"We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People's Vote may not happen - so vote now."

The target for petitions to be considered for debate in Parliament is 100,000 signatures- currently around 620,000 have signed.

Today (Thursday, March 31) will see Ms May making a direct plea to EU Leaders asking to postpone Brexit for three months.

She said that the delay was a 'matter of great personal regret'.

READ MORE: MOTORISTS WARNED OF DELAYS AS BREXIT CAMPAIGNER PLAN M1 'GO SLOW' IN DERBYSHIRE