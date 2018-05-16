More warm weather on the way for Derbyshire - how hot will it get and how long will it last?

Temperatures may have dipped a little today after the recent warm weather we've enjoyed in Derbyshire - but the sunshine is coming back, forecasters say.

After days of sun and warm weather, things have cooled slightly in the county today with temperatures around 13C, the usual average for this time of year.

The sunshine and warm weather is set to make a return to Derbyshire.

But the Met Office is forecasting things to warm up again in time for the weekend, with temperatures of 20C on Sunday and even 21C on Monday.

Thursday looks set to be a dry, cloudy day with highs of around 15C before things improve on Friday as sunny intervals bring highs of 19C.

And Saturday is forecast to be a sunny day with temperatures reaching 19C.

But how long will it last?

Forecasters are currently confident that the latest warm spell will last through all of next week and into next week with a very low chance of rain and warm and sunny weather dominating.

The longer term forecast is also looking good with forecasters predicting the warm and sunny theme could last until the end of May.