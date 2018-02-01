Morley hotel and leisure club named in UK Top 25 by TripAdvisor users

An Erewash hotel and leisure club has been named as one of the nation’s best according to users of leading travel website TripAdvisor.

Morley Hayes was ranked 21st in TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards, which recognise the best hotels across Britain.

The four-star, 32-bedroom hotel, on Main Road in Morley, was the only hotel in the East Midlands in the top 25, and is ranked first out of 97 hotels in Derbyshire, with more than 96 per cent of visitors ranking it excellent or very good.

Managing director Andrew Allsop said: “This is a tremendous achievement for Morley Hayes and a reflection of the high standards we set.

“We are committed to customer excellence and work hard to deliver an enjoyable and memorable experience. This accolade is evidence that we are achieving our goals.”

Set in stunning countryside overlooking parkland golf courses, Morley Hayes boasts a choice of three restaurants, including the award-winning two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters and Spike Bar.

Guests leaving reviews on TripAdvisor praised the venue’s “five star food”, “marvelous staff”, and “gorgeous” and “spacious” rooms.

The rankings were based on reviews and ratings from TripAdvisor’s 455 million unique visitors every month.

First place in this year’s awards went to Hotel 41 in London. For the full list, see https://goo.gl/mcfR99.

For more on Morley Hayes, visit www.morleyhayes.com.