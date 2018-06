A car which was pulled over in Long Eaton for having no MOT was being driven by man who tests cars for a living.

When the silver Vauxhall was pulled over today (Sunday, June 3) Derbyshire Roads Police who stopped the vechicle were left suprised at the man's occupation.

A police spokesman said: "We writing a simple ticket for no MOT. We asked occupation please sir and he said 'MOT Tester'"