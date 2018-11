A motorcyclist with a "non conforming exhaust' found "revving like he’s intending to blast off into space" by Derbyshire Police in Sawley.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ have issued the rider with a ticket for the exhaust and a warning.

The bike.

A roads policing unit spokesman said today: "Revving like he’s intending to blast off into space. Rider says it’s the clutch causing the issue. Of course it is hun,

"Our cop riding bikes for 38 years, stop digging that hole."