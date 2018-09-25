Motorist is caught drink-driving after forcing police vehicle to brake sharply

A motorist who caused a police vehicle to brake sharply behind him in Chesterfield town centre was caught drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 21 how Luke Jennings, 20, of Ladybower Lane, Staveley, had been on the Donut Roundabout, at Chesterfield, in front of a police vehicle which was forced to brake sharply.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “He entered the roundabout in front of police causing the officers to brake sharply and the vehicle stopped.

“He stumbled into the rear of a vehicle when he got out and he smelled of alcohol.”

Jennings registered 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to the court, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on September 7.

Defence solicitor John Cavanagh said Jennings had been out with a couple and he had intended staying with them but he felt out of place and decided to drive because he felt okay.

Mr Cavanagh added that when Jennings returned to his vehicle after being detained at the police station he found it had a ticket which he is appealing against.

Jennings was also stopped by police days later and they spotted a problem with one of the tyres, according to Mr Cavanagh, and the vehicle has now been taken off the road.

Mr Cavanagh said Jennings is having to pay a charge for having his vehicle towed and placed in a compound.

Magistrates fined Jennings £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 17 months but his ban can be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.