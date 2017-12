A mountain rescue crew helped an injured pensioner who fell while out walking in the Peak District.

Derby Mountain Rescue service told how the 77-year-old man fell on Saturday afternoon, December 16, near Cromford and suffered a fractured ankle.

A Derby Mountain Rescue Team spokesman said: “A passer-by called the emergency services and fetched blankets to keep him warm.”

The mountain rescue team was also called out about 1pm to help carry the casualty to an ambulance.