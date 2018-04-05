Murder trial into the death of Leon Pirdue has had to be rescheduled

A murder trial involving the fatal stabbing of Chesterfield man Leon Pirdue has had to be rescheduled after reports that the prosecuting barrister became ill.

The trial which started on March 20 at Derby Crown Court had heard how accused Jade Grant, 26, of Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, denied murdering Mr Pirdue, 32, of Racecourse Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, at her home on September 17, last year.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Mr Pirdue suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest, according to the court, following an alleged disagreement and he was pronounced dead by paramedics on September 17, 2017.

Miss Grant claimed she had been attacked by Mr Pirdue after a party and defence barrister Clive Stockwell QC had told the jury they would need to consider whether the stabbing had been accidental or in self defence.

Prosecuting barrister Mike Evans QC was reported to be ill following the Easter break on Tuesday, April 3, and the case was withdrawn from court schedules today, April 5.

Derby Crown Court confirmed today, April 5, that the case has had to be rescheduled for a new trial hearing from August 6.