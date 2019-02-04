Naked woman encounters hammer-wielding burglar during terrifying midnight break-in at her family home in Kirk Hallam

A hammer-wielding burglar got an eight-year jail term for terrifying a couple at midnight in their Kirk Hallam home.

Christian Anscombe was trying to find a cannabis farm which could produce a £25,000 crop - but got the wrong address, a court heard.

As he began to climb the stairs, he woke a naked mum who thought her young son was making a noise, said Ian West, prosecuting at Nottingham Crown Court.

Mr West added: "She went to the top of the stairs naked and was confronted by the defendant, making his way up the stairs and holding a claw hammer.

"She was not surprisingly absolutely terrified and ran screaming to the room where her partner was. He got up, picked up a lamp from the bedside table, trying to defend himself and his partner.

"Anscombe swung out with the hammer."

Homeless Anscombe, 29, admitted aggravated burglary at the house on Depedale Avenue on November 18. He was given an extra two months because he had been given a suspended prison sentence only five weeks earlier.

Recorder William Edis QC told him: "This was a serious pre-planned home invasion.

"The weapon was potentially dangerous. You brandished it and used it to smash the lamp.

"It was aggravated because there was a child at home and it was committed at night.

"When you realised it was an occupied property, you didn't stop, you were so determined to get to this cannabis farm and its proceeds."

The child slept through the incident but the family were so upset they hope to move. Their car was taken and Anscombe was arrested driving it while disqualified the next day. It had already been fitted with false plates.

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said that Anscombe had recently been involved in a BBC documentary "looking at the rehabilitation of young offenders" and is tackling a drugs problem.

"Chronologically he is 29 but because of a number of issues his level of maturity is below that," said Mr Smith. When questioned by police officers, Anscombe needed "a responsible person" with him.

Since being in custody awaiting his sentence, he has passed an exam equal to a GCSE in English. He hopes to become a mechanic, added Mr Smith.

Anscombe already had 74 offences on his criminal record.

When he comes out of prison on licence in just over four years, he will still have to serve a two-year driving ban.