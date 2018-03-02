‘Nasty and merciless’ attack leaves Langley Mill man hospitalised

A man has been left with serious injuries after an assault in Langley Mill.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, March 1.

At around 5.20pm, a 51-year-old man was punched from behind and knocked to the ground, following a verbal altercation with a group of youths on Cromford Road.

He was then beaten further and left with serious injuries.

Following the incident he was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital, where he remains.

DS Craig Walker said: “This was a nasty and merciless assault that left the victim requiring hospital treatment for his injuries.

“We are urging members of the public to contact us if they have any information about the assault or if they noticed anything suspicious in the Cromford Road area yesterday evening.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage that covers this location.”

DS Walker can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference number 18000097250.

Alternatively, click here to send him a message online.