New annual £40 permit to be introduced at Peak District National Park pay and display car parks

A new annual permit is to come into force at Peak District National Park Authority pay and display car parks, it has been announced.

The £40 permit, replacing the old system, allows visitors to use any of the 18 of the 45 National Park Authority-owned car parks within the scheme.

Blue badge holders will continue to park for free at all facilities.

Several of the most popular pay and display car parks will now also be subject to enforcement patrols to reduce avoidance of payments and mis-use of spaces.

Drivers will initially be given a warning notice from April 1, with full enforcement taking place from later in the month.

The new patrols will be undertaken on behalf of the National Park Authority through the Derbyshire Parking Partnership (operated by Derbyshire County Council).

All pay and display fees will continue to be invested into National Park Authority land and projects in the areas surrounding the car parks involved in the scheme.

The new permits will apply to National Park Authority-owned sites only.

Increases to pay and display fees have also been capped at 50p for a four-hour stay (now £4), and 25p on an all-day stay (now £4.75).

Emma Stone, head of visitor experience development, said: "Every pound raised from annual permits and pay and display charges is used to help look after our trails, estates such as Stanage North Lees, picnic sites, toilets and car parks throughout the Peak District National Park. These funds allow us to keep rural facilities open for everyone to enjoy.

“Our UK National Parks are free to visit at the point of entry, so for a regular visitor the cost of 76p per week to use any of the 18 National Park Authority car parks in this scheme is excellent value.

“We believe that regular patrols will provide fairness for those visitors who wish to support their National Park, and discourage others who may choose to ignore the pay and display system.

“Visitors to the Peak District National Park continue to have access to 1,600 miles of public rights of way, 65 miles of accessible trails and our remaining 27 car parks that do not have charges.”

She added: “For those who get the most out of the Peak District National Park as regular visitors, helping to maintain these facilities for less than the cost of a cup of coffee each month will make a difference to looking after the UK’s original National Park.

“Effective enforcement will improve traffic flow at busy times, ensure disabled bays are used only by people who need them and encourage parking within marked bays.”

People can buy the parking permits from visitor centres in Bakewell, Castleton, Upper Derwent Valley (Fairholmes) and Edale, or online from www.peakdistrict.gov.uk