A new guide to the Limestone Way, a 46-mile walk, has been launched by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

The route in the heart of the Derbyshire Dales passes through several picturesque villages and has a wealth of heritage sites including historic houses and churches and an ancient stone circle.

The guidebook includes description, maps and photos and is available for £3.50 (including post and packaging and can be ordered online at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/limestoneway