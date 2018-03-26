New Miss Derbyshire Lolly crowned after raising cancer charity cash

A new Miss Derbyshire has been crowned after she raised more than £1,200 for a cancer charity in support of her brother.

The crown went to Lauren Pain, 22, of Derby, who prefers to be known as Lolly, and works as a clinical assistant at Specsavers.

Lolly’s sponsor District Gaming allowed her to hold a fundraising event at their shop to raise cash for charities Beauty with a Purpose, which helps disadvantaged children, and Hope Against Cancer, a cause close to Lolly’s heart as her own brother was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

“My brother is a million times what I am,” she said.

“He was only 23 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

“I moved in with him just before he got diagnosed as I had just broken up from my boyfriend and hadn’t got anywhere to move to – he saved my bacon, he’s so strong.

“My dad and my brother both ran the Notts 10k for charity 10 days after he finished chemotherapy.

“I’m so excited to be representing Derbyshire in Miss England!“

“My hobbies include singing and playing instruments (piano, guitar, ukelele and learning the violin) baking, gaming, anything Victorian and Disney.

“I have been dressing up as various Disney princesses for charities for a few years now.

“I have never once charged for an appearance and I am planning on going to the paediatric ward at Derby Royal dressed as Princess Belle in the near future.”

The East Midlands heat of Miss England was held on Saturday at Kelham Hall, Newark.