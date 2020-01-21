New trainee firefighters to protect and serve with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed 12 new trainee firefighters to help serve and protect the community.

The new trainees attended the service’s joint police and fire training centre in Ripley this month to begin a 16-week intensive training course.

A combination of practical and theoretical training, delivered by the service’s dedicated operational training team, with input from subject matter experts from across the service, will prepare the trainees for the challenges faced by a modern firefighter, serving and protecting the communities of Derbyshire.

Welcoming the trainees to the service, Derbyshire’s chief fire officer/chief executive Gavin Tomlinson said: “The next 16 weeks will be challenging but equally exciting for our latest trainees.

“They will gain new skills as they learn how to respond professionally to a range of emergencies and they will gain confidence and knowledge that will prepare them to engage with our communities, carrying out safe and well checks and passing on valuable emergency prevention advice.

“They will also learn how to work effectively as a team in challenging situations, making new lifelong friends as they go.

“I look forward to following their progress from day one today, through to passing out as competent Firefighters, ready to serve and protect the communities of Derbyshire.”

You can follow the progress of the trainees via the service’s social media channels using the hashtag #traineecourse107.