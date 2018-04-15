North Derbyshire emergency services undertake disaster training

Expect to see a high presence of emergency services as they train on how they would respond to a major flooding incident.

Today, Sunday, April 15 Derbyshire’s Emergency Planning Officer Jeff Dickinson said: “People travelling on and around the M1 in north Derbyshire this morning are likely to see a heavy presence of emergency vehicles and personnel from all three emergency services, together with other partner agencies.

“This presence is the result of a multi-agency exercise to test the response to widespread flooding. It is not in response to a live incident.”