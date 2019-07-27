Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire firefighters tackle industrial fire in Sandiacre

Crews from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Services tackled an overnight blaze in Sandiacre.

Crews were called to the fire, at an industrial site in Lenton Street, at about 1.30am this morning (July 27).

Lenton Street, Sandiacre.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose jets to extinguish the blaze, before it was ventilated.

A spokesman for Derbyshire FRS said: "Crews from Ilkeston and Nottinghamshire's Stapleford extinguished a fire at an industrial premise on Lenton Street, Sandiacre.

"Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets, then ventilated property."