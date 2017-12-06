Nottinghamshire welcomes 17 new police constables

New police constables have been officially welcomed into the Nottinghamshire Police force after an official ceremony.

Cohort 42, Nottinghamshire Police's latest intake of officers, passed out in front of a packed crowd of friends, families and new colleagues on yesterday (Tuesday, December 5).

The cohort was officially welcomed into the policing family during a short ceremony at the forces Sherwood Lodge headquarters.

The 17 new police constables were officially welcomed into the policing family during a short ceremony at the force’s Sherwood Lodge headquarters and inspected by Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Craig Guildford.

Mr Guildford said: "Congratulations to all my new colleagues. Passing out is an important occasion for these officers and it will be something that they will remember throughout their careers.

"The new officers have learnt a lot over the past 18 weeks during their training and they will continue to learn when they are deployed to their areas.

"I wish Cohort 42 all the very best in their careers."

Over the coming weeks, the new officers will be deployed across the county, where they will undertake a range of duties in their new roles alongside their tutor officers.

PC Fay Benson had previously worked in the control room for nine years. She said: "I've always wanted to help people and this is a lifetime ambition. Even working in the control room, I've always looked to progress and become a police officer.

"I've lived in Nottinghamshire most of my life, so it's fantastic to pass-out today, we've had a great group here and I can't wait to get started.

"If you are thinking of applying in 2018, don't give up. Keep applying and use the support that is available."

PC Michelle Davies from Arnold said: "I'm new to the policing world, having worked in sales beforehand, but I'm delighted to be here as it's something I've always wanted to do, it's been my dream since I was quite young.

"Training was really good, there was a lot to take in, but there has been so been some fantastic support.

"The force haven't opened recruitment recently, so when I spotted it in the local paper. It's a long application process, but so worthwhile.

"It's great to work for the home force, so I can give back to my local community."

For more information about a career with Nottinghamshire Police, visit the force’s Careers Facebook and Twitter pages and also our website: http://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/working-for-us-police-officer