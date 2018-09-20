Offender bit a police officer before she was going to be strip-searched

An offender who refused to co-operate with a police strip-search and bit an officer has been given a community order with unpaid work.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 19 how Caley Bown, 42, of Castle Hill, Eckington, had been arrested after she had breached a Criminal Behaviour Order when she was spotted in a banned area in Clowne.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She was arrested for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order and she has since been sentenced for this.

“The police officer states that he had detained Miss Bown and she was taken to the police station and at the time of her arrest she was unsteady on her feet and was not making sense.

“She was being placed in the custody suite and she was resisting a search and police were restraining her head so she would not fall on the floor.”

Mrs Allsop added that an officer was knelt down with his knees cushioning her head and she bit him leaving bruising but no puncture marks.

Bown, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assaulting the officer after the incident on May 11 at Chesterfield police station, in New Beetwell Street.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint added that Bown had been very upset when she was told police were going to do a strip-search.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint explained that after the CBO had previously been imposed on Bown she was evicted and became homeless and began leading a chaotic lifestyle before she breached the CBO and was arrested.

He explained that following the arrest and breach, a previous suspended sentence order was also activated and she was jailed and subsequently sectioned with mental health issues which is why she has only recently been available to be sentenced for the biting offence.

Mr Brint added that Bown has suffered abuse in her life which has led to the misuse of illicit substances and alcohol.

Magistrates sentenced Bown to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £150 compensation.