Offender is fined after he is caught with a knife near town centre

A man who was caught near Chesterfield town centre with a lock knife by police has been given a community order and been fined.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 26 how Kevin Fanshaw, 36, of Emmerfield Close, at Grangewood, Chesterfield, was arrested on Saltergate for failing to attend court for previously possessing drugs and while he was in custody police discovered he had a lock knife.

Prosecuting Sarah Haslam said: “He was arrested and while in custody a lock knife was found in his possession and he entered guilty a plea.

“There is no suggestion he was going to use it and it was simply in his pocket on arrest.”

Fanshaw pleaded guilty to having a lock knife at Saltergate without good reason or lawful authority on April 6.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson explained Fanshaw was given a conditional discharge for possessing drugs at another hearing prior to being dealt with for possessing the knife.

Mr Tomlinson added that the knife was in his pocket and he was unaware he had committed an offence because he thought the knife had to be three inches or more long to be illegally possessed in public.

Fanshaw is also working with the drugs service at Saint Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield, and is on a methadone programme, according to Mr Tomlinson.

Magistrates sentenced Fanshaw to a 12 month community order with a Thinking Skills Programme.

He was also fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.