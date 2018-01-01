Offender spotted with a knife for the second time faces a jail sentence

A repeat offender who was spotted with a knife in a public place for a second time is facing a prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Friday, December 29, how Ashley Dunn, 20, of Poppyfields, Darley Dale, was picked up by CCTV cameras with a knife on Lumsdale Road, in Matlock, before he was arrested by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Sanjay Jerath said police observed CCTV from 3.30pm, on October 12, showing the defendant and another carrying knives.

Dunn pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in public and he also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order imposed for a previous offence which had also involved possessing a knife in public.

Mr Jerath added that Dunn’s latest offence is his second bladed article offence which means he faces a six-month custodial sentence.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Dunn lives with his partner and their son and he provides care for his uncle who suffers with mental health issues.

Magistrates committed Dunn’s case to Derby Crown Court for a further hearing on January 5 and for sentencing.

Dunn was remanded in custody.