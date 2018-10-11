Offender under the Sexual Offences Act is narrowly spared from custody after breaching order

An offender who is subject to the Sexual Offences Act has narrowly been spared from custody after he failed to provide police with an address where he spent time with a child.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 10 how Kieran Gareth Dyer, 37, is subject to the Sexual Offences Act and a notification order which required him to notify police of an address in Buxton where he spent time and where a child resided.

Defence solicitor Rebecca Wrack said Dyer has returned to live with his mother who is awaiting a heart operation so he can offer her support.

Miss Wrack conceded that Dyer has previously breached the Sexual Offences Act register twice.

But she explained Dyer felt that because his risk level had been reduced he thought he only had to do notify police once every 12 months and when he did he was told he was two weeks late.

The defendant subsequently volunteered to go to the police station, according to Miss Wrack, and he admitted he had to an address where there are children but they had not always been present.

Dyer, of Market Street, at Broad Bottom, Tameside, admitted that being an offender under the Sexual Offences Act he failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify police of an address where he spent time and where a child resided during 2017.

Miss Wrack added: “He said he’s incredibly sorry and he put himself in this position and he deeply regrets it and it’s a salutary lesson and he’s aware of the risk.”

The probation service stated that Dyer is being considered for psychotherapy because he has suffered abuse and he has lived all his life believing violence is normal.

They added that a custodial sentence would mean he would lose his employment and he would not longer be able to care for his mother.

The court also heard Dyer had breached a conditional discharge but he had not breached a suspended prison sentence order because the offence in question pre-dated the suspended sentence.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Dyer to 20 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a 16 week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.