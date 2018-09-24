Officer taken to hospital after police chase in Derbyshire

A Derbyshire police car was "deliberately" damaged during a police pursuit.

A police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the ten minute pursuit around Derby which ended in a crash between the car and the police vehicle.

The driver of the car has now been arrested.

Derbyshire's road policing unit has said the driver's actions were "selfish, reckless and dangerous."

A police spokesman said: "The BMW was stopped at Finsbury Avenue, in Mackworth. The driver was taken to hospital for a check-up but was discharged and taken into custody.

"The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police."

The chase happened on Sunday, September 23.