Officers patrol as Derbyshire rape investigation continues

Derbyshire police officers were on patrol in last night as the investigation into last weekend’s rape continues.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 26 a woman was walking along Queens Avenue in Ilkeston when she was approached by a man.

The man then dragged her across the road and she was raped.

The man was described as white, 5ft 7-9ins tall, between 35-45 years-old, of a slim build and was wearing a grey track suit.

Police chiefs said officers were out to 'offer reassurance' as well as handing out leaflets encouraging potential witnesses to come forward.

DCI Gareth Meadows said: "Small amounts of information they get from that engagement with the public, however insignificant they might seem, could be crucial to our investigation.”

If you have any information please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 17000514655 or call Crimetsoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also email appeals@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk.