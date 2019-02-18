One-legged thief fled with £1,859 worth of coats from three Go Outdoors’ stores

A one-legged thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of jackets from three Go Outdoors’ stores has been ordered to pay £1,859 in compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 12 how Ryan Stewart Buttery, 34, stole £750 worth of coats from Chesterfield’s Go Outdoors store, at Spire Walk, Chesterfield, after he had struck at stores in Wakefield and Leeds stealing coats valued at £1,109.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “At 10.30am, on January 11, he was seen from CCTV going into a Wakefield store and removed padded jackets valued at £729 and left.

“Within an hour he was in a Leeds store and was seen on CCTV and various stores had been notified because of suspicious activity taking place.

“He was stopped leaving the store, however nothing was found and he left but £380 of goods were later discovered missing because the defendant had secreted these in a trouser leg.”

Mrs Allsop added that Buttery struck at the Chesterfield store five days later on January 16.

Jobless Buttery, formerly of Allerton Street, Doncaster, made full admissions to police that he had stolen the coats and he had sold them on.

The defendant, now of Princess Avenue, Stainforth, Doncaster, also told police that he used to be a drug-user which had resulted in debts which he had to pay off.

Buttery, who is on benefits and appeared in court in a wheelchair, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft after the offences at Hostingley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, at York Road, in Leeds, and Spire Walk, in Chesterfield.

Defence solicitor David Lake said Buttery says he has no further drug issues but the defendant has lost a leg through drug-related deep-vein-thrombosis and he has an MRSA infection in his other leg.

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Buttery to six months of custody suspended for 12 months with a 20 week curfew.

Buttery was also ordered to pay £1,859 compensation.