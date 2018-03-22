OPINION: If you've not got anything nice to say, don't say it at all

Yesterday we reported that Chesterfield woman Emily Spence is to compete in the Miss Swimsuit UK contest.

On our Facebook Page, there were a number of positive comments about Emily, a lovely girl who is helping to put Derbyshire on the map.

Chesterfield's Emily Spence.

But there were several negative remarks about her appearance.

Many people came to Emily's defence.

Denise Price said: "It's so sad that people can be so rude and have no respect for people's feelings."

Karen Burton described Emily as a 'beautiful young lady'.

"Ignore the unbelievable comments by some of the ignorant people," she added.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: "There are many contributors to your Facebook page who lack the spirit of human kindness."

Sadly, we live in an age where far too many people get behind their electronic screens and seem to forget that other human beings have feelings.

They say things they wouldn't dream of saying to a person's face.

Why do people post unjustified, venomous and hurtful comments - like the ones we’ve seen in Emily's case - on a public forum?

Does it make them feel superior?

Do they think they're being funny?

Does it give them a weird thrill when they post a nasty remark and a few other people 'like' it?

Whatever the reason, they should be ashamed of themselves.

If you've not got anything nice to say, don't say it at all.

Words can have a big impact.

Be very careful how you use them.