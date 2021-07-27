PCC column: Grants will help Derbyshire communities tackle anti-social behaviour

This week, I announced a new funding stream that will help me do just that.

My Antisocial Behaviour Prevention Grant will free up £100k for grassroots projects that help communities tackle antisocial behaviour. My overriding ambition is to stop a minority of individuals inflicting misery and fear on hard-working residents and their neighbours.

The launch of the grant scheme coincides with Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week, which runs from July 19-25, and will empower communities to take positive, decisive action to stop antisocial behaviour in its tracks and prevent problems developing in the first place.

Derbyshire residents deserve a strong and robust approach to antisocial behaviour and to be listened to and taken seriously, says Angelique Foster.

Grants of up to £5k will be available for the delivery of projects such as sports and creative arts diversionary programmes, radio/film making schemes, drop-ins for young people, CCTV, community clean-ups, intergenerational schemes, mentoring projects, education initiatives and parental support programmes.

Reports of antisocial behaviour have increased by almost 70% during the pandemic. I made it clear during my election campaign that I intend to invest in local prevention schemes that not only alleviate problems now but divert and re-educate those at risk of causing harm in the future.

Over the past two years, I have spoken to local people across our county and appreciate how seriously antisocial behaviour impacts their lives. Persistent problems have a detrimental effect on mental wellbeing and health and leave victims fearful and anxious.

Derbyshire residents deserve a strong and robust approach to antisocial behaviour and to be listened to and taken seriously. Through this funding, I will ensure our communities have extra resources to address problems.

Our community safety partners work hard to make life better for local people and I want to support their efforts by funding schemes that complement and enhance their work. My team will work closely with partners to ensure the grants we distribute benefit the work already underway and maximise the impact and value of this funding for the public.