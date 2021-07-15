Letter: Bikers have right to use road but not to spoil our peace

I would support his plea for them to have the right to use our roads, but not to spoil the peace of our beautiful Peak District National Park, and, for their own sake, to get them to ride safely.

I live about half a mile from a roundabout outside Bakewell and on a bank holiday afternoon I might as well have chosen to live next to a racing track.

As many as 50 souped-up bikes an hour with ‘silencers’ like amplifiers race away, so loud they can be heard over a mile away.

A reader asks for bikers to respect the laws of the road.

This is irresponsible and selfish behaviour, strongly frowned upon by bikers’ own clubs.

Although this is illegal, in practice the police have other priorities, and anyway it is quite hard to stop and identify the miscreants safely. So, my plea to Mark would be that the biking community itself should ostracise the miscreants.

Mark also praises speeding past unsuspecting motorists. I can see the thrill and skill of using space to best effect, but am now so old that I can also see this could seriously shock even older motorists.

Looking back many years to schooldays, I was put off smoking by pictures of tar-stained lungs, and off biking by visiting Stoke Mandeville

Hospital and seeing all the bikers with broken backs or other horrific injuries when the thrill had led to a mistake either on the bikers’ part, or on that of a slower-witted other motorist.

So, Mark, get bikers to stick to the existing law and then new controls would be unnecessary.

Ian (full name supplied)

Bakewell

