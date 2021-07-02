Letter: Poem – A Lone Soldier

My soul made of fire and my heart of stone

I have no pain, ignoring all that I feel

With bones of iron and nerves of steel.

A Lone Soldier is the name of a poem by a reader.

This is what I portray, fooling you all

My emotions so strong, my defences so tall

But inside I’m weak, having unsettled war

Not knowing why I battle or what this is for.

This war is unending and cease fires are few

No shots are heard but damage is true

What is going on here, what is this for

I’m a lone soldier in a private war.

Brian Gunn

By email

