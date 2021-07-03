Letter: Why can’t we still see our GP?

Why can’t we see our GP?

There is still no face-to-face appointments at my local doctor’s.

You ring them, you ask, but are told ‘no, due to Covid we are seeing no-one’.

A reader is confused over GP appointments.

How long is this going on for now?

When I go to the supermarket I wear a mask, can I ask what’s the difference between a shop full of people, the majority in masks, to seeing a GP one-on-one after following the usual hygiene procedure and then being masked up?

Jayne Grayson

By email

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.